Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,100 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 654,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,911.0 days.

Puma Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PMMAF traded up $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.03. The company had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 756. Puma has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $75.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.22.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, padel or netball, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

