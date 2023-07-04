Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,100 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 654,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,911.0 days.
Puma Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PMMAF traded up $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.03. The company had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 756. Puma has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $75.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.22.
