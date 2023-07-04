Quantum Price Tops $0.0000 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 4th. During the last week, Quantum has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $560.25 and $2.50 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017287 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00020083 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014220 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,814.73 or 1.00054548 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

