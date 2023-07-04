QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.40 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 4th. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $352.27 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017136 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00020206 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014010 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,048.94 or 0.99986771 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000074 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00137826 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $176.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

