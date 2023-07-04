Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Short Interest Down 23.5% in June

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 926,100 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 487,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NYSE QD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 774,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,033. Qudian has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $471.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Qudian by 570.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,477,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,316 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Qudian by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,499,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 846,281 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qudian by 11.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,402,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 754,520 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qudian by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,863,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 673,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qudian during the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000.

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products, as well as provides technology development and services and research and development services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

