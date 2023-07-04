Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Short Interest Update

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,600 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the May 31st total of 117,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quipt Home Medical

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $3,301,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Trading Down 1.7 %

Quipt Home Medical stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 77,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,651. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.90. Quipt Home Medical has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $220.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.28 and a beta of 0.66.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical ( NASDAQ:QIPT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). Quipt Home Medical had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $58.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

