RCF Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RCFA) Short Interest Update

RCF Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RCFA – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

RCF Acquisition Stock Performance

RCFA remained flat at $10.70 on Tuesday. RCF Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $10.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCF Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCFA. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in RCF Acquisition by 618.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 746,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 642,305 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of RCF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,326,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RCF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,060,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of RCF Acquisition by 153.5% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 507,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 307,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of RCF Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About RCF Acquisition

RCF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses to target assets or businesses of scale across the critical minerals value chain that are poised to benefit over the long-term from the substantial market opportunity created by the global energy transition. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

