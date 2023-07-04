Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.12

Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00), with a volume of 17761098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).
Reabold Resources Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.19. The stock has a market cap of £11.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.39.
About Reabold Resources
Reabold Resources Plc invests in upstream oil and gas projects. Its exploration licenses include PEDL 183 license area situated in the United Kingdom; Monroe Swell and West Brentwood license areas located in the United States; and Parta exploration license area situated in Romania. The company was formerly known as Adventis Group plc and changed its name to Reabold Resources Plc in December 2012.
