Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Short Interest Up 39.5% in June

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 658,100 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the May 31st total of 471,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 477,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Red Cat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCAT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 187,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 7.88. Red Cat has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $69.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCAT. UBS Group AG grew its position in Red Cat by 195.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Red Cat in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Red Cat in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Red Cat by 30.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Red Cat in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc, a military technology company, engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company develops Golden Eagle, a small unmanned system with the highest resolution imaging for nighttime operations. It also provides unmanned aircraft for interior spaces and other dangerous environments.

