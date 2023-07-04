ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 36.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 4th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $2,026.73 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

