Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Curtiss-Wright comprises 1.2% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,682,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,531,000 after purchasing an additional 141,697 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 13.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,824,000 after purchasing an additional 154,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $212,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

CW has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

NYSE:CW traded down $1.81 on Tuesday, hitting $181.85. The stock had a trading volume of 101,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,075. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $125.91 and a 1-year high of $183.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

