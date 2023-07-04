Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,152,000 after buying an additional 56,432 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 214.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 55,560 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 15.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 288,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 39,047 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 33,066 shares during the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrim BanCorp stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.83. The company had a trading volume of 15,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,101. The stock has a market cap of $225.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.64. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average of $46.56.

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $29.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 13.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Schierhorn acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.97 per share, with a total value of $71,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,494.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Schierhorn acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.97 per share, with a total value of $71,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,494.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aaron Michael Schutt purchased 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.62 per share, with a total value of $29,870.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,659.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,476 shares of company stock valued at $275,863. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northrim BanCorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

