Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,078 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 13,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $342,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,672.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 70,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $1,634,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,447,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,944,040.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 13,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $342,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,672.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 19,150 shares of company stock worth $496,209 and sold 193,000 shares worth $4,472,582. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIBK. UBS Group began coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

FIBK stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.19. The company had a trading volume of 420,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.85. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $255.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.42 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 68.36%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

