Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of EZCORP worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 128.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in EZCORP by 2,053.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in EZCORP by 25.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EZCORP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

EZCORP Stock Down 0.2 %

EZPW stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.36. The stock had a trading volume of 257,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,815. The firm has a market cap of $463.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.69. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $258.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.42 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 3.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP Profile

(Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.