Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Short Interest Down 21.1% in June

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 4,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 754,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Repay Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 524,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,196. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52. The stock has a market cap of $799.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Repay has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $14.61.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $74.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.39 million. On average, analysts predict that Repay will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Repay from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

In other news, President Shaler Alias sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,239,326 shares of company stock valued at $9,361,338. Corporate insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Repay by 42.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Repay by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Repay by 108.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 23,687 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Repay by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 16,227 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Repay by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,351,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,266,000 after buying an additional 114,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

