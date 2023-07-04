Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 554 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 30.7% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 17.9% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8.3% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8.7% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,748. The stock has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.07. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.86 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.77.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

