Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 8,034 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $7,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,846,000 after acquiring an additional 58,849,352 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,033,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,525,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,238,000 after acquiring an additional 221,645 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 386,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,709,000 after acquiring an additional 139,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,158,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.84. The stock had a trading volume of 143,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,855. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day moving average is $76.69.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

