Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 167 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,253 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $204,728,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 408.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,813,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $297,034,000 after buying an additional 1,456,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $357,144,000 after buying an additional 1,137,163 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total value of $8,729,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $118,866,402.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total value of $8,729,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,866,402.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,558 shares of company stock worth $51,371,576 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.37.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $254.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,744,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,084,719. The company has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.20, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.69. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $256.83.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.