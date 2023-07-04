Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.81.

Truist Financial Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,333,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,456,129. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

