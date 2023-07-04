Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 957.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 65,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 94,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 242,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 15,594 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.70. 673,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,469. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.21.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

