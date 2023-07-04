Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $16.23 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,266 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.60% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,016,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,237,000 after purchasing an additional 548,774 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,954,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,964,000 after purchasing an additional 55,666 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,398,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,938 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,173,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,586,000 after purchasing an additional 72,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,988,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,714,000 after purchasing an additional 484,853 shares in the last quarter.

BSCN traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.18. 88,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,282. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0651 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

