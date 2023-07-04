Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.81% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSMP. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,683.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter.

BSMP traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,090. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.41. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.72 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.0437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

