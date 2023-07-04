Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.2% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIGI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.98. 133,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,235. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.17. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.651 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.