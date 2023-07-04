Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGOL. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,802,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,773,000 after buying an additional 5,447,741 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1,787.0% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,610,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,189 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,728,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 596.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 621,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after acquiring an additional 532,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $9,003,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,475. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $19.72.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

