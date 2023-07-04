Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Up 1.0 %

ROIC stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.65. 357,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,007. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.85. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 189.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter valued at $1,434,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 28.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.