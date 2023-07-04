Reviewing TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) and Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC)

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) and Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC – Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Trans-Pacific Aerospace’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TETRA Technologies $553.21 million 0.80 $7.84 million $0.05 68.01 Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TETRA Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Trans-Pacific Aerospace.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TETRA Technologies 1.08% 14.74% 3.73% Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Trans-Pacific Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

TETRA Technologies has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trans-Pacific Aerospace has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TETRA Technologies and Trans-Pacific Aerospace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TETRA Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Trans-Pacific Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A

TETRA Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.88%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.6% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Trans-Pacific Aerospace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TETRA Technologies beats Trans-Pacific Aerospace on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products; and TETRA PureFlow ultra-pure zinc bromide to battery technology companies. The Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States and Mexico, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Trans-Pacific Aerospace

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace component parts for commercial and military aircrafts, space vehicles, power plants, and surface and undersea vessels in the United States. It primarily offers self-lubricating spherical bearings, which are integral to the operation of commercial aircrafts and help with various flight-critical tasks, including aircraft flight controls and landing gear. The company was formerly known as Pinnacle Energy Corp. and changed its name to Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. in March 2010. Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Marino, California.

