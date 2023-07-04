RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Announces $0.10 Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPFree Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1021 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE OPP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 59,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,542. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPP. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 82,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 33.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 238,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 59,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $265,000.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

