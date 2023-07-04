RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0971 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RMMZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,751. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52.

Get RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 11.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 4.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.