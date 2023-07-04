RNC Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,330 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,944 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 585.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after buying an additional 59,962 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Adobe by 57.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 7,370.9% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after buying an additional 83,955 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

Adobe Stock Down 0.8 %

Adobe stock traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $485.21. 1,491,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,992,697. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $518.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $413.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.