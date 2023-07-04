RNC Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.42. The stock had a trading volume of 13,375,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,273,648. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

