RNC Capital Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.63. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $208.63. The firm has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 49.23%. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 38.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

