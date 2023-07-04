RNC Capital Management LLC Has $3.18 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in General Mills by 5.9% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in General Mills by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after buying an additional 13,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Mills Price Performance

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.12. 2,756,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,167,660. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.73 and a 200 day moving average of $82.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.16 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

