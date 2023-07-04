RNC Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,273,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,088 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises about 2.7% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RNC Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Enbridge worth $48,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 51,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.32. 975,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,087. The stock has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $45.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.69.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 295.51%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

