RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 11,859 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,859 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $29,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $98.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,061,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,263,922. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.48 and its 200 day moving average is $97.91. The stock has a market cap of $152.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.88%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

