RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 3,844 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,532 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in Oracle by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,450,495,000 after acquiring an additional 121,666 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $1,409,896,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Oracle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,893,000 after acquiring an additional 439,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,007,544 shares of company stock valued at $682,511,547 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,284,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,617,490. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.63. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $317.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

