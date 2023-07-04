Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,700 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the May 31st total of 116,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Up 1.9 %

RYCEY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.92. 1,324,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,438. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62.

Institutional Trading of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the first quarter worth $25,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 145 ($1.84) to GBX 156 ($1.98) in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.75.

(Free Report)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

