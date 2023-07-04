Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $37,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,653,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,144,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,959 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,089,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,647,000 after acquiring an additional 683,387 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,183,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,263,000 after acquiring an additional 890,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $1,583,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $96.15 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $104.72. The firm has a market cap of $134.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.00.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.12). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.996 per share. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. Barclays cut Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.17.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.