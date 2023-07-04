Rye Brook Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,099,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 3.1% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $212,000. DDFG Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $10,319,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,085,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,897,573. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.85. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

