Safe (SAFE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.42 or 0.00011021 BTC on major exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $71.26 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00208709 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00057086 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00031684 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000233 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.41983404 USD and is down -2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

