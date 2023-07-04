Sage Rhino Capital LLC Acquires 2,257 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.0% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 39.4% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 54.3% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,467,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,259,000 after purchasing an additional 61,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.9% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T stock opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

