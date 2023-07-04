Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys 340 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 79.2% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.1% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in Unilever by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 52,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $52.32 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

