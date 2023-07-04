Sage Rhino Capital LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 325.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.26 and a 12 month high of $77.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1923 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

