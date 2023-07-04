Sage Rhino Capital LLC Grows Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Sony Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sony Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Sony Group stock opened at $91.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $100.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

