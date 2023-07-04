Sage Rhino Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.6% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 185.0% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $2,088,000. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.2% in the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $179.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $163.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.42. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

