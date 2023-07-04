Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $651,000 Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Zoetis by 264.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 23,352 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,772,000 after acquiring an additional 27,229 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoetis Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $170.23 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $187.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

