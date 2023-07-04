Sage Rhino Capital LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insight Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.75.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $146.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.94. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $147.23.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

