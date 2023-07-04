Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases 4,592 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in California Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in California Resources by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 23,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in California Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in California Resources by 746.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 153,291 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in California Resources by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 58,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average is $41.21.

California Resources Cuts Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.35 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 27.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRC. Mizuho dropped their price target on California Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on California Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

