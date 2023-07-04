Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 498 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 167.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VXF stock opened at $149.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $155.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

