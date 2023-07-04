Sage Rhino Capital LLC Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 901 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $188.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.89. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. Illumina’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.70.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

