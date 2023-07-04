Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,703 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $216,769,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $211.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $206.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 556.99, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $225.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.95.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $3,463,482.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,120.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $3,463,482.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,120.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 786,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,023,912 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

