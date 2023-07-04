SALT (SALT) Market Cap Hits $2.73 Million

SALT (SALT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and $10,577.86 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017053 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00020607 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00013900 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,237.35 or 1.00088104 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02316844 USD and is down -3.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $10,491.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

